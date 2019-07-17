New
Macy's · 30 mins ago
$25 $85
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Unlisted Men's Tex-Book Oxford Shoes in Black or Cognac for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 13
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Ends Today
PUMA · 20 hrs ago
PUMA Men's Vista Sneakers
$21 $65
free shipping
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Vista Sneakers in Cordovan or Olivine for $29.99. Coupon code "EXTRA30" drops them to $20.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- They're available in select sizes from 7 to 12.
Proozy · 1 day ago
Birkenstock at Proozy
Extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $50
Proozy takes an extra 30% off select Birkenstock men's, women's, and kids; shoes and socks via coupon code "DN30". Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Macy's · 6 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants
$15 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes from 30x30 to 42x30
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
$28 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Garland pictured) for $27.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $13 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Tips
- JCPenney charges the same price
Features
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men's Classic-Fit Solid Dress Shirt
$15 $60
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men's Classic-Fit Solid Dress Shirt in several colors (Med Blue pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 14-14.5x32-33 to 18-18.5x36-37
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men's Sport Coat
$60 $295
free shipping
Macy's offers the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men's Slim-Fit Chambray Sport Coat in several colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. (For further comparison, we saw this for $2 less in April but without shipping included.) Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36 to 48
Sign In or Register