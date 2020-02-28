Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Unlisted Kenneth Cole Men's Slim-Fit Corduroy Sport Coat
$50 $295
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Amazon has it in select sizes for the same price.
Features
  • available in several colors (Navy pictured) in select sizes from 36S to 48R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Suits Macy's Unlisted by Kenneth Cole
Men's Corduroy Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register