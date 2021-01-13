New
29 mins ago
Unlimited Wendy's Frosty Jrs.
free w/ $2 tag purchase
at Wendy's

At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2021. 85% of every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Buy Now

