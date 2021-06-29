Unlimited Talk, Text, and 5GB LTE Data + Free SIM at Boost Mobile for $15

At Boost Mobile, get the following for $15 with free shipping. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- 1-mo Prepaid Unlimited Talk, Text, and 5GB - only $15 ($25 value)
- free GSM SIM kit ($9.99 value)
- free shipping ($4.99 value)
The government is currently offering low-income households discounts (or those facing financial difficulties) on wireless phone services. Qualifying households get up to $50 off their phone service. Additionally, those living on tribal lands save up to $75 per month. Shop Now at Walmart
- wireless phone service for low-income families
Save up to 92% on a large large of cell phone offers, with prices starting from $20 and including new, open-box, and refurbished models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked LG V40 ThinQ 64GB Android Phone for $121.95 (low by $33 for refurb).
Boost Mobile takes 90% off its Boost Mobile GSM SIM Kit, resulting in a price of $0.99. That's a savings of $9. With free shipping (a $5 value), you save a total of $14 while trying out the 5G network of a very low-cost cell service provider. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- plans start at $10/mo
- try Boost's 5G network
- compatible with most Unlocked GSM Android and iOS Phones
Bring your own device and subscribe to an Unlimited plan to get a $650 eGift Card rebate. Plus, grab a Verizon Stream TV at no cost. (See instructions below.) Shop Now at Verizon
- Claim rebate here.
- The eGift card will be sent within 8 weeks of plan activation.
- You'll receive a text message with a unique promo code within 7 to 10 days of activation. Add Verizon Stream TV to your cart and use your unique promo code at checkout to get this device free.
You'd pay $130 more for it unlocked elsewhere. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in Space Gray pictured.
- Phones are tested for functionality and cleaned. Device may have visible usage wear and tear.
- It comes with a 90-day Boost Mobile warranty.
That's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 48MP triple camera system
- Android 10.0
