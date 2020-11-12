New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 30 mins ago
$5 $18
$1 shipping
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
UntilGone · 5 days ago
Magnetic Smartphone Side Mount
$10 $30
free shipping
After coupon code "0721120-AFS" that's a buck less than you'd pay for a similar mount at Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- magnetic installation
- universal fit
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Feeke 30,000mAh Solar Power Bank
$22 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "60Y221M2" to save $49 off the list price.
Update: It's now $21.59. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by JeeYu via Amazon.
Features
- Qi wireless charging
- Type-C and micro USB ports
- IP66 waterproof
- multi-functional LED lights
Amazon · 2 days ago
Baseus 45-watt 10,000mAh 2-Port USB Type-C Charger
$20 $50
free shipping
Clip the $10 off coupon and apply code "R6Y423SN" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several styles (C+U Black pictured).
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
Features
- USB C PD charging port
- foldable AC plug
- LED battery level indicator
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 wk ago
Aduro at Woot
up to 84% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Shop discounted cell phone chargers, power banks, surge protectors, and phone accessories. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured is the Aduro Surge Duo Desktop Power Station with 2 Outlets & 2 USB Ports for $15.99 ($34 off).
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light
$7 $25
$1 shipping
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 2-stage switch (COB & LED)
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
