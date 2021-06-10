Universal Phone / Tablet Hands-Free Lazy Mount for $5

New
$5.49 $15
$1 shipping
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- compatible with phone/tablet lengths between 4.5" to 7.5"
Details
Woot! An Amazon Company · 4 days ago
AmazonBasics Lightning Cable Liquidation Sale at Woot!
from $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a variety of multipacks and single cables in a plethora of lengths and colors all with prices starting from $5.49. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured is the AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided Lightning to USB-A Cable in Dark Grey for $5.49 ($9 off).
Amazon · 2 days ago
Esinkin Bluetooth Wireless Audio Receiver for Speakers
$11 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "U8B5LKVD" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Works with most speakers
- RCA and 3.5mm aux outputs
Amazon · 2 days ago
OtterBox Cases at Amazon
up to 20% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Shop over 900 cases for a wide range of phone and tablet models. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro for $31.96 ($8 off).
Amazon · 1 day ago
Vention Cell Phone Stand
$3.60 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "WAGDCJY4" to save 60% off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Vention Official Store via Amazon.
Features
- 0° to 90° adjustment
- foldable
- universal compatibility
