It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- compatible with phone/tablet lengths between 4.5" to 7.5"
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
With prices starting from $23/mo., save 50% off 3-mo. unlimited plans from one individual to six people (the more people signed up, the cheaper per month rate of cost). Shop Now
- Unlimited data
- Free calls to 50+ countries and territories
- Free data and texts abroad
- Google One membership (100GB cloud storage)
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- shoot scenes up to a 1/2 mile away
- detachable clamps work on most phones
- multi-coated lanthanide optical glass
- BK4 prism
- Model: APL-JS2040XJJ04
Apply coupon code "HMHC3ZLT" for a savings of $102, and a price that's $6 less than our mention from last month. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Okpro via Amazon.
- touchscreen
- color-changing light
- pure sine wave AC outlet
- short circuit protection, overcurrent-, overload-, overvoltage-, and overheating-protection
- charge via DC adapter input, car cigarette DC 12V power, and 50-100W 18V Solar power panel (not included)
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- 3 modes
- rechargeable battery
- up to 300-lumen output
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere for this, after shipping. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- washable cover
- adjustable support clasp
Sign In or Register