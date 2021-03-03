New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$5.49 $25
$1 shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- compatible with phone/tablet lengths between 4.5" to 7.5"
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Anker MagSafe Wireless Charger
$19 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to make this a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- works with iPhone 12 series
- built-in 5-foot USB-C cable
- compatible MagSafe phone cases
- Model: A2560
Amazon · 4 days ago
Anker PowerWave Qi Wireless Charger Stand
$15 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
Features
- charge in landscape orientation or portrait mode
- case friendly
- high-speed charging
- Model: A2524
Tanga · 1 mo ago
5-Port USB Charging Station
$9.99 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- compatible with USB devices
- 20W total power output
- measures 3" x 2.5" x 4.5"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AmazonBasics 20W Dual Wireless Charging Pad
$30 $35
free shipping
Save $5 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- charges at up to 10W per side simultaneously
- LED indicator
- Model: WPC20-2XCNB
13 Deals · 6 days ago
6 Plug Side Entry Wall Outlet Multiplier
$5.49 $15
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Sign In or Register