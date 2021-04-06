New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
$4.99 $19
49 cents shipping
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- compatible with iPhone, USB-C, and micro USB
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Anker MagSafe Wireless Charger
$16 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Woot via Amazon
Features
- built-in USB C cable
- Model: A2560
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Universal and Adjustable Tablet/Phone Holder
$5.49 $18
$1 shipping
It's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Click through to view a list of compatible models.
Features
- 45° adjustment
- anti-slip silicone pad design
Amazon · 3 wks ago
LifeProof LIFEACTIV Power Pack 20
$25 $50
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $24.98, and save $15 over the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- USB-C to USB-C lanyard cable
- 20,000mAh capacity
Tanga · 6 days ago
Aduro Wireless Car Charger w/ Mount
$12 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- Qi wireless technology
- universal compatibility
- adjustable viewing angle
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
The Nobleman Man Wipes 30-Count 12-Pack
$15 $60
$2 shipping
That's less than $2 per pack and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Order 3 or more 12-packs and shipping is free.
Features
- six 30-count packs of of Charcoal with Aloe & Chamomile
- six 30-count packs of Refreshing Aloe With Grapefruit
Sign In or Register