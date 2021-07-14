Universal LED Light w/ Roll Bar Mount for $16

New
kemimoto.com · 59 mins ago
$16 $23
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFID30" to sav Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Features
- Spot Light
- Area Light
- Adjustable Angle
- Magnetic Base Design
- Removable Design
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Jesled Solar LED Security Light
$13 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off when you apply coupon code "50KCDYZW", making this the lowest price we've seen by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by JESLED US Direct via Amazon.
Features
- weatherproof
- 4 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Nowes Solar Security Lights 2-Pack
$20 $33
free shipping
Save $13 when you apply coupon code "LOI7QKTO". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Nowes via Amazon.
Features
- 3 rotatable LED light heads with LED beads
- 120° motion sensor with up to 26-ft. range
- 3,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- IP65 waterproof
- 3 lighting modes
- 2,000-lumens
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
B&H Photo Video Mega Deal Zone
Discounts on 100s of items
free shipping
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Pictured are the Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (low by $20).
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
DeWalt 20V MAX LED Work Light Flashlight
$34 $69
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- head rotates 120°
- 110 lumens output
- built-in hook for hands free use
- Model: DCL040
kemimoto.com · 4 mos ago
Manual 6-Liter Oil Transmission Pump
$56 $80
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFOP30" to save $24. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Features
- includes oil can, plug, oil can cover, extractor, pour spout, handle, and hoses
- Model: B1201-02901WH
kemimoto.com · 1 day ago
Kemimoto Adjustable Oxford Fabric Cup Holder
$17 $29
free shipping
Apply code "KMCH40" to save $12. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- holds water bottles up to 24-oz.
- exterior mesh pocket
- drain hole
- aluminum mounting clamps
- Model: BZH0191-02
