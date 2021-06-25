Universal Flexible Gooseneck Smartphone / Tablet Mount for $7

New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 39 mins ago
$7.49 $30
free shipping
That's a savings of $23 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- fits 3.5'' to 6.3'' mobile devices
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Baseus 100W USB-C Charger
$25 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "100W4PORTS" for a 50% savings, which drops it $19 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Baseus US Flagship via Amazon.
Features
- 2 USB ports
- 2 USB-C ports
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 wk ago
AmazonBasics Lightning Cable Liquidation Sale at Woot!
from $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a variety of multipacks and single cables in a plethora of lengths and colors all with prices starting from $5.49. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured is the AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided Lightning to USB-A Cable in Dark Grey for $5.49 ($9 off).
Amazon · 1 day ago
Anker PowerCore Fusion 5,000mAh Portable Charger
$18 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
At 31% off, it's the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
Features
- 2-in-1 portable battery and dual-port wall charger
- PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies
- 2-foot micro USB cable
- foldable plug
- travel pouch
- Model: A1621
Amazon · 2 days ago
Redisona 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$12 $28
free shipping
Clip the $2 off on page coupon and apply code "508Y4YHG" to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by RedisonaDirect via Amazon.
- Available in White at this price.
Features
- USB output
- micro input
- Type-C in/output
