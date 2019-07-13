That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
- wedges, tools, and instruments
- storage case
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
- 24.6-foot cable
- 100- to 240-volt range
- compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards
- Model: P-120240V.USA-001
Plantcool via Amazon offers the Amzcar Car Cup Holder Gooseneck Phone Mount for $19.99. Coupon code "Y9GL8822" cuts that to $9. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° head rotation
- fits devices 2.17" to 3.56" wide
- adjustable base expands from 2.5" to 4"
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- Turns 1 cup holder into 3
Amazon offers the Bosch Icon Windshield Wiper Blade, with prices starting from $12.33. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Shop Now
- Available in select sizes from 13A through 20OE (prices vary by size)
Walmart offers the Chemical Guys 7-Piece Wash & Shine Kit for $39.88 with free shipping. That's $29 under the lowest price we could find for these seven items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
- Chemical Guys Heavy Duty Detailing Bucket and Lid
- Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitt
- Chemical Guys 16-oz. Mr. Pink Car Shampoo
- Chemical Guys 16-oz. Diablo Wheel Cleaner
- Chemical Guys 16-oz. Silk Shine Dressing
- Chemical Guys Dirt Trap
- Model: HOL333
- measures 24.5" x 8.5"
- provides a non-slip track for car and truck tires
- purported to work in ice, snow, mud, and sand
- Model: ATJ650
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price is now $279. Buy Now
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
- Model: MM-E1000-BB
That Daily Deal offers the M48 Tactical Tomahawk Axe for $22.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- 15" long
- 8" anodized AUS-6 stainless steel blade
- fiberglass reinforced nylon handle
- nylon belt sheathe with snap button closure
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
- available in XXL for an extra $1.89
- available in 3XL for an extra $2.49
- available in sizes S to XL
That Daily Deal offers The Nobleman Man Wipes 12-Pack for $17.88 with free shipping. That's $3 less than what you'd pay for a similar product at this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
- six packs of Charcoal with Aloe & Chamomile
- six packs of Refreshing Aloe With Grapefruit
- 30 wipes per pack (360 wipes altogether)
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Pitaya-M via Amazon offers its Pitaya Percussion Massage Gun for $159.99. Coupon code "I2QABTL2" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6 adjustable speeds
- 4 massage head attachments
- includes charger and case
Lordhair Store via Amazon offers the Lordhair Toupee Soft Full Swiss Lace Men's Toupee With 100% Human Hair in several colors/styles (#1B pictured) from $146.99. Coupon code "25lordhair" drops the starting price to $110.24. With free shipping, that's $30 under our mention from last Black Friday week, at least $39 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- made with high-quality real human hair
- hair length is 5" to 6"
- v-loop hair on the front 1/2", with a graduated hair line
Sign In or Register