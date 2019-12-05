Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
DealBase · 35 mins ago
United Airlines Winter Nationwide Fare Sale
from $58 1-way $67

That's the best price we could find for select routes by $9. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "United Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on January 7 from Boston, MA (BOS) to Washington, D.C. (IAD).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by the end of the day for flights from December 17 through March 4.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register