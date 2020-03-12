Open Offer in New Tab
New
United Airlines Spring Fare Sale
from $48 1-way $54

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "United Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Newark, NJ (EWR) with arrival in Charlotte, NC (CLT) on March 24.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Of note, you can change your flight for free to a flight of equal or lesser value within 12 months of the ticket issue date; alternatively, you may cancel your flight and get flight credit for up to 12 months.
  • Book this travel deal by March 12 for travel from March 24 through June 6.
  • Expires 3/12/2020
