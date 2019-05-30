Ending today, United Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide fares, with prices starting from $63.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $7. Book this travel deal today for travel from August 20 through October 30. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "United Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO), with arrival in Burbank, CA (BUR) on August 28.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.