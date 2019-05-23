Ending today, United Airlines via DealBase offers 1-Way Nationwide Fares, with prices starting from $63.30. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Book this travel deal today for travel from August 20 through October 30. Shop Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "United Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO) with arrival in Burbank, CA (BUR, on August 21.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.