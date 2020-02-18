Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
United Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $58 1-way $93

Save at least $35 on over 100 routes nationwide. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "United Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO) with arrival in Burbank, CA (BUR) on March 10.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by February 20 for travel from February 26 through June 6.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States San Francisco Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register