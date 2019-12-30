Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
United Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $58 1-way $93

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $35. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "United Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO) with arrival in Ontario, CA (ONT) on January 13.
  • Book this travel deal by January 2 for travel through May 20.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
