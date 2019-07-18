New
United Airlines Nationwide Fall Fares
from $58 1-way

Ending today, United Airlines via DealBase offers select 1-way nationwide fall fares, with prices starting from $58.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $21. Book this travel deal today for flights from August 20 through December 18. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "United Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Chicago, IL (ORD) with arrival in Cincinnati, OH (CVG) on September 17.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
