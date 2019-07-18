Ending today, United Airlines via DealBase offers select 1-way nationwide fall fares, with prices starting from $58.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $21. Book this travel deal today for flights from August 20 through December 18. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click "United Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing from Chicago, IL (ORD) with arrival in Cincinnati, OH (CVG) on September 17.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Southwest Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $39.98. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $28. Book this travel deal by the end of the day for travel from September 3 through December 18. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on October 8 from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) to Long Beach, CA (LGB).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Hawaii, with prices starting from $357.20. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $4. Book this travel deal by July 19 for travel from September 2 through December 17. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on October 29 from San Francisco, CA (SFO) to Honolulu, HI (HNL), with return on November 5.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
United Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $58.30. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $9. Book this travel deal by July 18 for travel from August 20 through December 18. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "United Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on October 8 from Chicago, IL (ORD) to Cincinnati, OH (CVG).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Hainan Airlines via DealBase discounts select round-trip flights to China, with prices starting from
$376. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $4; however, many 3- and 4-star carriers charge at least $44 more for the same route. (Hainan Airlines is a 5-star carrier.) Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through the same date.
Update: Prices now start from $315.63. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- On Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 2 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Shanghai, China (PVG), with return on September 11.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way flights to Cancun, Cabo, and Punta Cana, with prices starting from $78.66. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $36. Book this travel deal by the end of the day. Buy Now
- This discount only applies to the 8 routes listed on the DealBase landing page.
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to book your flight; enter a route listed on the landing page to see these prices.
- We found this price on flights departing on August 8 from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) to San José del Cabo, Mexico (SJD).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
