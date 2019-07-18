New
United Airlines Nationwide Fall Fares
from $58 1-Way
United Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $58.30. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $9. Book this travel deal by July 18 for travel from August 20 through December 18. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "United Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 8 from Chicago, IL (ORD) to Cincinnati, OH (CVG).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 7/18/2019
