DealBase · 15 mins ago
from $58 1-Way
United Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $58.30. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $9. Book this travel deal by July 18 for travel from August 20 through December 18. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "United Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on October 8 from Chicago, IL (ORD) to Cincinnati, OH (CVG).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Expires 7/18/2019
Published 15 min ago
DealBase · 1 day ago
Southwest Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $40 1-Way
Southwest Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $39.98. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $33. Book this travel deal by July 18 for travel from September 3 through December 18. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on October 8 from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) to Long Beach, CA (LGB).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
DealBase · 1 day ago
Hawaiian Airlines Flights to Hawaii
from $297 roundtrip
Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase discounts select roundtrip flights to Hawaii, with prices starting from $297.20. That's the best price we could find for select routes now by at least $9, and the lowest price we've seen for roundtrip flights on Hawaiian Airlines. Book this travel deal by July 12 for travel from September 2 through December 17. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO) with arrival in Honolulu, HI (HNL) on October 29 and return on November 5.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
ShermansTravelSearch · 4 days ago
United Airlines Flights to Florida
from $52 1-way
United Airlines via ShermansTravel offers United Airlines 1-Way Fares to Florida, with prices starting from $52.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by at least $3. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
Tips
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "here" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing from Houston, TX (IAH), with arrival in Orlando, FL (MCO) on August 27.
- Destinations include Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Expedia · 1 mo ago
Expedia Vacation Sale
Free flight w/ hotel
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
DealBase · 1 wk ago
Singapore Airlines Flights to Asia and Europe
from $612 Roundtrip
Singapore Airlines via DealBase offers select round-trip flights to Asia and Europe, with prices starting from $612.07. That's the best price we could find for select routes by at least $31. Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through November 30. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Singapore Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on November 12 from Seattle, WA (SEA) to Manila, Philippines (MNL), with return on November 20.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
DealBase · 1 day ago
Hainan Airlines Fares to China
from $316 Round-Trip
Hainan Airlines via DealBase discounts select round-trip flights to China, with prices starting from
$376. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $4; however, many 3- and 4-star carriers charge at least $44 more for the same route. (Hainan Airlines is a 5-star carrier.) Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through the same date.
Update: Prices now start from $315.63. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- On Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 2 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Shanghai, China (PVG), with return on September 11.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
DealBase · 2 days ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $43 1-Way
Alaska Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide fares with prices starting from $43.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $3. Book this travel deal by July 15 for travel from September 4 through November 6. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing from Los Angeles, CA, (LAX) with arrival in Las Vegas, NV (LAS) on September 2.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
DealBase · 1 day ago
Aer Lingus Fall Fares to Europe
from $406 Round-Trip
Aer Lingus via DealBase discounts round-trip fall flights to Europe, with prices starting from $405.50. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $120. Book this travel deal by July 16 for travel from September 1 through October 31. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Aer Lingus" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on October 1 from Boston, MA (BOS) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on October 8.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
