New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
United Airlines Nationwide Fall Fares
from $48 1-Way $77

United Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $48.30. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $29. Book this travel deal by August 15 for flights from August 20 through December 18. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "United Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 24 from San Francisco, CA (SFO) to Burbank, CA (BUR).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States One-way Fares San Francisco Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register