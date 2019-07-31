New
United Airlines Flights to Florida
from $52 1-way
United Airlines via ShermansTravel offers United Airlines 1-Way Fares to Florida, with prices starting from $52.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by at least $3. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
  • On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "here" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Houston, TX (IAH), with arrival in Orlando, FL (MCO) on August 27.
  • Destinations include Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
