It's a great price for reading glasses — you'd pay $20 for a similar pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by accessaccessories via eBay
- In strengths from +1 to +4 (in 0.25 increments)
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Shop a variety of frames priced from $7. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the Zenni 278216 Rectangle Glasses for $9.95.
- Includes the frames, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Find high-quality and affordable eyewear with prices starting at $6.95. Plus, even the lower price includes anti-scratch coatings and UV protection, often not included in your local drug store pair. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Eyewear includes prescription lenses for men, women, and kids. Plus, you can use your webcam to virtually try on a pair. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the Square Glasses 127921 for $9.95.
Shop a variety of frames priced below $20. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the Zenni Unisex 270423 Square Glasses for $15.95.
- Includes the frames, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition and $96 less than Apple charges for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
