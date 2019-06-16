New
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex Fishing Hat in assorted colors for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Ordering two or more drops the price to $5.99 each.
- full brim
- vented band
- chin strap
Amazon · 2 days ago
Homar Elastic No Tie Shoelaces
$4 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
HomarTech via Amazon offers the Homar Elastic No Tie Shoelaces in several colors (Black pictured) for $8.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "CU8BGDFI" to cut the price to $4.04. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Select colors drop from $7.64 to $4.58 with the same code.
- includes a pair of 59” elastic shoelaces, 2 lock devices, and 2 cord clips
- one size fits most
Amazon · 2 days ago
Fidus Mini Travel Umbrella
$12 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Fidus Direct via Amazon offers its Fidus Mini Compact Umbrella in several colors (Black pictured) for $16.99. Coupon code "YOOI5NZD" drops the price to $11.89. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 95% UV protection
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Runbox Minimalist RFID-Blocking Front Pocket Wallet
from $7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Runbox Direct via Amazon offers the Runbox Minimalist RFID-Blocking Front Pocket Wallet in several colors (0 Black pictured) with prices starting at $9.99. Coupon code "30ROA6RZ" cuts that starting price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $3 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- 5 card pockets and 1 bill pocket
- photo ID slot
- made of genuine leather
Amazon · 1 day ago
Crrju Men's Casual Chronograph Quartz Watch
$18 $30
free shipping
LBT-Fashion via Amazon offers the Crrju Men's Casual Chronograph Quartz Watch in several colors (Black Blue A pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "400CRRJU" cuts the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $6 less last month. Buy Now
- stainless strap
- mineral glass face
- date marker
- 3 sub-dials
- waterproof up to 98 feet
Jomashop · 4 days ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Ashford · 1 wk ago
Oakley and Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Ashford
$60 $253
free shipping
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
Casio Men's Watches at Amazon
up to 60% off
free shipping
Amazon takes up to 60% off a selection of Casio men's watches. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop · 1 day ago
Tissot Watches at Jomashop
up to 84% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 84% off a selection of Tissot men's and women's watches. Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Orders over $100 automatically ship free.) Shop Now
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
That Daily Deal · 4 days ago
EZ Reach Microfiber Cleaning Wand
$4
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the EZ Reach Microfiber Cleaning Wand for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- 14" handle
- pivoting head
- machine-washable microfiber pad
That Daily Deal · 4 days ago
Adjustable Folding Table
$20 $45
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Adjustable Folding Table for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- adjustable to 6 different heights and 3 different angles
eBay · 1 day ago
50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties
3 cents $3
free shipping
a_coming868 via eBay offers 50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties for $3.03. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 3 cents. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 5.9" x 0.47"
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
eBay · 1 day ago
Nisaku Sidewalk / Crevice Weeder
$2 $25
free shipping
Snow Joe Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Nisaku Sidewalk / Crevice Weeder for $4.99. Coupon code "PROMO3" weeds that to $1.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last October. Deal ends June 17. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
