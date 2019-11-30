eBay · 1 hr ago
Unisex Electric USB Heated Vest
$17 $25
$2 shipping

That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Ac Wholesaler via eBay.
  • It includes a 6-month manufacturer warranty on the vest and 3-month warranty on the accessories.
Features
  • available in Blue and Black in sizes from S to 4XL
  • 3 heating levels
  • up to 8 hours per charge
  • 5 heating zones
  • water & wind resistant
  • carbon fiber heating element
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register