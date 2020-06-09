That's the lowest price we could find by $8, and a very low price in general for any area rug. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
- measures 2-ft. x 3-ft.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
The next best we could find is $21 at a third party seller.
Update: It's now $11.63. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- rubber backing
- Model: OTH8403-20X59
It's $53 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- weather-resistant materials that resist water, mildew, fading, and stains
- made from recycled bottles
Savings range from $3 off for the 2x3-foot rug in select colors, which is priced at $9.99, to $78.20 off for the 10x13-foot rug, which is priced at $229.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Regency Rugs via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
Prices start at $12, and run into several thousands of dollars, so you can get a nice rug for next to nothing or save thousands with a rare bargain on an expensive rug during this huge sale. Shop Now at Build.com
- Prices are as marked.
With frames designed by Kevin Quan, who designed for Cervelo and Diamondback, this new, well-reviewed line of carbon-fiber bicycles from Walmart gives a whole new meaning to the term "Walmart bike." Shop Now at Walmart
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $79.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
It's a rare opportunity to grab this item while it's in-stock. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register