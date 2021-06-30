Uniqlo x Theory Men's Ultra Light Relaxed Pants for $40

Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.99 or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a maximum savings of $22 and a very low price for a pair of men's tech style pants. You'll have to look around for the cheaper sizes/styles, but they are in there. Shop Now at Amazon
- The larger sizes are priced the lowest.
- In several colors (Khaki, size 40W 34L pictured).
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in several colors (Oil Green pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, or spend $35 for free shipping.
Save at least $30 (and as much as $190) on a wide range of men's slacks, dress pants, and shorts. Shop Now at Men's Wearhouse
- Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Awearness by Kenneth Cole Men's Awear-Tech Extreme Slim-Fit Dress Slacks for $9.99 ($190 off)
That's a savings of $50 off list, a great price for wool pants, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Men's Wearhouse
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- 100% wool
Save on more than 250 men's styles, with t-shirts from $6, jeans from $8, accessories from $2, and much more. Shop Now at Uniqlo
- Final sale items cannot be exchanged or returned.
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Uniqlo Men's Dry-Ex Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-shirt for $14.90 ($5 off).
Save on assorted graphic tees for kids and grownups. Shop Now at Uniqlo
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
- Pictured is the Uniqlo Men's Jurassic World X Hajime Sorayama UT Graphic T-Shirt for $7.90 ($12 off).
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
That's $10 under our March mention, $30 off, and the best price we've seen. (Even better, the free shipping threshold has dropped from $99 to $75.) Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in several colors (Olive pictured). Sizes may be limited.
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $75.
It's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.99 or is free with orders over $75.
At 25% off, it's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- In Black or Navy.
- Shipping adds $7.99 or is free with orders over $75.
At 60% off, that's a savings of $12. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- It's available in four colors at this price (Dark Green pictured). Some colors have limited sizes.
- This final sale item cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Shipping adds $7.99 or is free with orders over $75.
That's a savings of $12 Buy Now at Uniqlo
- This item is final sale and cannot be exchanged or returned.
- Shipping adds $7.99 or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- blocks 20% of blue light
- UV400 protection
Sign In or Register