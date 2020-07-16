New
Uniqlo · 39 mins ago
from $10
free shipping w/ $99
Save on wide selection of dresses. Shop Now at Uniqlo
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping with $99.
- Sizes are limited in several styles.
Details
Related Offers
Venus · 1 day ago
Venus Women's Knot Front Ribbed Dress
$8 $32
$8 shipping
That's a buck under our mention from last week, and $24 off list price. Buy Now at Venus
Tips
- Available in XS to XL in Orange at this price.
Lulus · 2 wks ago
Lulus Women's Have Heart Halter Midi Dress
$19 $64
$5 shipping
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- This is a final sale item. No returns or exchanges are accepted.
- Available at this price in Mauve Pink. (Terra Cotta is available for a few dollars more.)
Maurices · 1 wk ago
Maurices Clearance
Dresses from $17
free shipping
Save on over 20 styles, marked 50% off. Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- Click "Clearance Dresses" in the left sidebar, or scroll down to find the Dresses section, to see this sale.
Lulus · 2 wks ago
Lulus Women's Sweet Expectations Ruffled Mini Dress
$25 $49
$5 shipping
It's $24 under list price and it's the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- Available in Emerald Green.
- This is a final sale item. No returns or exchanges are accepted.
Uniqlo · 14 hrs ago
Uniqlo Biggest Ever Savings Sale
from $2
free shipping w/ $99
There are more than 1,000 items discounted, with savings for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Uniqlo
Tips
- Shipping adds
$5$7.99, or get free shipping on orders over $99. (Shipping info corrected.)
New
Uniqlo · 1 hr ago
Uniqlo Men's Graphic T-Shirts
Under $10
free shipping w/ $99
Save on a wide range of designs from Disney, manga, Marvel, and more, with prices starting at $3.90. Shop Now at Uniqlo
Tips
- Select styles may have limited sizes.
- Shipping adds $7.99, although orders of $99 or more ship free.
New
Uniqlo · 1 hr ago
Uniqlo Men's Dry-Ex Printed Shorts
$10 $20
$8 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
Tips
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Available in Dark Brown and Blue.
- Shipping adds $7.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
Features
- anti-microbial and anti-odor properties
Uniqlo · 2 wks ago
Uniqlo Men's Dry-Ex UV Protection Printed Full-Zip Hoodie
$15 $30
$8 shipping
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
Tips
- Available in Blue or Dark Brown in select sizes from XXS to XL.
- Shipping adds $7.99 or is free with orders of $99 or more.
Features
- UPF50+ protection
- anti-microbial and anti-odor properties
