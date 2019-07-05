New
Uniqlo · 1 hr ago
free shipping
Uniqlo discounts a range of men's and women's styles as part of its Summer Celebration Sale. Plus, these orders receive free shipping (which usually adds $5). Shop Now
Jomashop · 3 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
6pm · 2 days ago
6pm Annual Summer Clearance Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping
6pm takes up to 80% off a selection of clearance styles during its Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's a rare discount as shipping usually adds $3.95 (or is free on orders over $50). Shop Now
Ecco · 20 hrs ago
Ecco July 4th Weekend Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Ecco takes up to 50% off sale items via coupon code "USA19" during its 4th of July Sale. Plus, the same code unlocks free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Jomashop · 1 day ago
Prada at Jomashop
Up to 77% off + coupons
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 77% off a selection of Prada handbags, sunglasses, and accessories. Plus, bag free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS" or save even more via the coupons below. (Coupons don't stack, but orders over $100 after discount automatically receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Tips
- $5 off $105 or more via "DNEWSFS5"
- $10 off $150 or more via "DNEWSFS10"
- $20 off $340 or more via "DNEWSFS20"
- $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50"
New
Uniqlo · 1 hr ago
Uniqlo Men's Dry Pique Printed Polo Shirt
$10 $20
free shipping
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Dry Pique Printed Polo Shirt in several colors (07 Gray pictured) for $9.90 with free shipping. (Shipping usually adds $5.) That's tied with our mention from last August, a savings of $15, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- It's available in 16 Red for $7.90 but only in XXS
Features
- Available in select sizes from XXS to 3XL
Uniqlo · 2 wks ago
Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka
$50 $80
$5 shipping
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from XS to 3XL
New
Uniqlo · 1 hr ago
Uniqlo Women's Airism UV Cut Long-Sleeve Mesh Hoodie
$15 $30
free shipping
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Women's Airism UV Cut Long-Sleeve Mesh Hoodie in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.90 with free shipping. (Shipping usually adds $5.) That's a savings of $20 and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from XXS to XXL
