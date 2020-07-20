New
Uniqlo · 1 hr ago
Uniqlo Shoulder Bag
$15 $40
$8 shipping

It's $25 under list, the best price we could find, and an incredible price on a sturdy, lightweight shoulder bag that will last for years. Buy Now at Uniqlo

Tips
  • It's available in four colors (Beige pictured).
  • Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping with $99. Alternatively, you can get free shipping on your first order, free ship to store for pickup, or free ship to FedEx location pickup.
  • It's on "Final Sale," which means no returns or refunds are allowed.
Features
  • Nylon construction
  • Water resistant
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Handbags Uniqlo Uniqlo
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register