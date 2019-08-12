- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $39.90 with free shipping. That's $10 under our June mention, $40 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
Columbia offers Greater Rewards members the Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket in several colors (Red Spark pictured) for $31.92 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lands' End Men's Waterproof Jacket in Brilliant Blue for $38.50 with free shipping. That's $31 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in several colors (65 Blue pictured) for $3.90 with free shipping. That's $2 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
Sign In or Register