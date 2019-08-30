Personalize your DealNews Experience
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Puffer Seamless Parka in several colors (Red pictured) for $39.90 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $45, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Blocktech Convertible Collar Coat in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 plus $5 for shipping. That's $25 under our February mention, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. It's available in sizes from S to XL. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers the Uniqlo Men's Blocktech Fishtail Parka in Olive or Black for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $50 under our February mention, $50 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Shipping now adds $5. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripe Wind Jacket in White for $19.99. In cart, that price drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $32.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Dry Stretch Tech Vest in Black for $14.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's half the price other stores charge at a $15 low. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Fir/White (pictured) or Armry Blue for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $40. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers the Master of Graphics x Uniqlo Men's Star Wars T-Shirt for $5.90 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
