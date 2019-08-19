Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Uniqlo offers the Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Puffer Seamless Parka in several colors (Green pictured) for $39.90 plus $5 for shipping. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $39.90 with free shipping. That's $10 under our June mention, $40 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Blocktech Convertible Collar Coat in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 plus $5 for shipping. That's $25 under our February mention, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. It's available in sizes from S to XL. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers the Uniqlo Men's Blocktech Fishtail Parka in Olive or Black for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $50 under our February mention, $50 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket in Green for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Men's Glacier Alpine Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Grey/Green/Asphalt pictured) for $48.93. Pad your order over $50 to bag free shipping. (Shipping adds $5.99 otherwise; in-store pickup is also available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most sellers charge $70. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in several colors (65 Blue pictured) for $3.90 with free shipping. That's $2 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
Sign In or Register