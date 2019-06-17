New
Uniqlo · 30 mins ago
$2 $6
free shipping
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Supima Cotton Briefs in 65 Blue or 63 Blue for $1.90 with free shipping. That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes XL to 3XL
Details
Comments
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs
from $7 $27
fre shipping w/ Prime
CableMax via Amazon offers its CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs in several colors and packages (Partmeshboxerbriefs-a5 pictured) with prices starting at $9.90. Coupon code "EYYEVT9Z" drops that starting price to $6.93. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
New
Hanes · 1 hr ago
8 Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortSoft Briefs
$8
free shipping
Hanes offers its Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortSoft Tagless Briefs 8-Pack in White for $10.99. Coupon code "WOW30 " cuts that price to $7.69. With free shipping, that's tied with our December mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $9.) Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XL
eBay · 2 wks ago
Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack
$8
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $12
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (black/lantern grey pictured) for $8 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. They're available in select sizes from S to XL.
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack
$13 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in assorted Black or Blue for $12.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
New
Uniqlo · 3 mins ago
Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka
$50 $80
free shipping
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from XS to 3XL
Sign In or Register