Uniqlo Men's Flannel Checked Shirt for $6

Save $24 off the list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in 65 Blue in XS or M.
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $75 get free shipping.
- This final sale item cannot be returned or exchanged.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 200 styles. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $75 or more. (Otherwise, pickup is available.)
- Pictured is the Croft & Barrow Men's Slim-Fit No-Iron Spread-Collar Dress Shirt from $3.80 ($37 off).
The Super League may be dead, but this super price lives on – it's $21 less than New Balance charges direct. Buy Now at Joe's New Balance Outlet
- It's also available with short sleeves for the same price, but in very limited sizes.
Add the item to the cart to get an additional 50% off and a total savings of $28 off the list price. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more score free shipping.
- In Blue Heather.
Save on three styles in a bevy of colors – a men's shirt for under $10 is always worth a look. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Geoffrey Beene Men's Non-Iron Performance Stretch Dress Shirt in Blue Dawn for $9.96 (low by $4).
Save on styles women and kids'. Shop Now at Uniqlo
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $25 off list, and a great price for men's chinos. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- In several colors (26 Orange pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $75 get free shipping.
At 60% off, that's a savings of $12. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- It's available in four colors at this price (Dark Green pictured). Some colors have limited sizes.
- This final sale item cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Shipping adds $7.99 or is free with orders over $75.
Save $20 on a selection of men's dress shirts in a range of colors and fits. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Shipping adds $7.99 but orders of $99 or more ship free.
- These items are final sale and cannot be exchanged or returned.
- Available in several colors (60 Light Blue pictured).
Sign In or Register