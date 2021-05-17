Uniqlo Men's Denim Jacket (small sizes only) for $30

That's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- In sizes XS or S only, and in several colors (65 Blue pictured).
- Orders over $75 get free shipping, otherwise it adds $7.99.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
They're marked 40% to 60% off. Shop Now at adidas
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Fielder's Choice 2.0 Jacket for $26 ($39 off).
- These are all final sale and cannot be returned.
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on brands like The North Face, Marmot, Columbia, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Orders over $50 get free shipping, or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Marmot Eclipse Men's Rain Jacket for $124.73 ($125 off).
It's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $225 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Save on styles women and kids'. Shop Now at Uniqlo
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $25 off list, and a great price for men's chinos. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- In several colors (26 Orange pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $75 get free shipping.
At 60% off, that's a savings of $12. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- It's available in four colors at this price (Dark Green pictured). Some colors have limited sizes.
- This final sale item cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Shipping adds $7.99 or is free with orders over $75.
Save $24 off the list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in 65 Blue in XS or M.
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $75 get free shipping.
- This final sale item cannot be returned or exchanged.
Save $20 on a selection of men's dress shirts in a range of colors and fits. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Shipping adds $7.99 but orders of $99 or more ship free.
- These items are final sale and cannot be exchanged or returned.
- Available in several colors (60 Light Blue pictured).
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- Shipping adds $8, but orders over $75 get free shipping.
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
It's $5 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- Bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
