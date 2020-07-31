There are more than 300 items discounted, with savings for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Uniqlo
Published 12 min ago
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Apply code "SALETIME" to save an extra 72% off a variety of men's, women's, and kids' already discounted styles. This is the highest extra percentage off we've seen from J.Crew since 2015. Shop Now at J.Crew
- J.Crew Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's about $22 less than you'd pay for similar pants at other major retailers. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Olive pictured).
Save on activewear, coats, packs, and more for the whole family. Plus, save an extra $8.50 or more because all orders bag free ground shipping. Shop Now at Patagonia
That's half price at $10 off list. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $99 ship free. Alternatively, you can get free shipping on your first order, free ship to store for pickup, or free ship to FedEx location pickup.
- Available in Blue or White.
Save 67% off the list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- In four colors (Black pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.99 or is free with orders of $99 or more.
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in Blue or Dark Brown in select sizes from XXS to XL.
- Shipping adds $7.99 or is free with orders of $99 or more.
- UPF50+ protection
- anti-microbial and anti-odor properties
Save on a variety of mostly Japanese graphic t-shirts for men, women, and kids. Design themes include Doroaemon, Edo Ukiyo-e, Team Pixar, and Mickey Aloha. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Eligible items are marked.
- Shipping adds $7.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $100 or more -- or if it's your first order.
- If there's a store nearby, you could also hoose pickup to dodge the shipping fee.
