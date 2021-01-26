New
Uniqlo · 35 mins ago
Uniqlo Backpack
$6 $40
$8 shipping

That's a bargain at a savings of $34. Buy Now at Uniqlo

Tips
  • Shipping adds $8, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping.
  • Available at this price in 24 Orange.
  • This item is Final Sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Features
  • padded adjustable shoulder straps
  • outside zippered pocket
  • side pocket
  • made of Robic nylon
  • water resistant
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
