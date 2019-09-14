New
Rakuten · 54 mins ago
Uniden R7 Extreme Long Range Radar Detector
$500 w/ $100 in Rakuten Credit $600
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $150, after factoring in the credit. Buy Now

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "XP40" to yield this price.
  • It's sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
  • You'll receive around $99.80 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
  • dual antennas
  • radar band frequency displays
  • voice notifications
  • advanced K and Ka band filters
  • 360° laser detection
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "XP40"
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Radar Detectors Rakuten Uniden
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register