Rakuten · 35 mins ago
Uniden R7 Extreme Long Range Radar Detector
$375 $450
free shipping

That's $125 under our September mention (which included $100 in Rakuten points) and the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "XP75T " to get this deal.
  • Dual antennas
  • Radar band frequency displays
  • Voice notifications
  • Advanced K and Ka band filters
  • 360° laser detection
  • Code "XP75T"
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 35 min ago
