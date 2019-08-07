Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Uniden R3 Extreme Long-Range Radar Laser Detector with GPS for an in-cart price of $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $271.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.13 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $11 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $75). Buy Now