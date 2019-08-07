- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Uniden R3 Extreme Long-Range Radar Laser Detector with GPS for an in-cart price of $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $271.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.13 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $11 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $75). Buy Now
Amazon offers the Escort iX OLED Radar Laser Detector for $279.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago, $120 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,259. Coupon code "BCH159" cuts that to $1099.99. With free shipping, that's $199 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $179, although most charge $1,876 or more). Deal ends August 7. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $39.95. With free shipping, that's $85 off list, $7.99 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
Nashville Shoe Outlet via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Lowry Oxford Shoes in Dark Tan for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's expired mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now
