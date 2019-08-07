New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Uniden R3 Extreme Long-Range Radar Laser Detector w/ GPS
$272 w/ $8 in Rakuten points $320
free shipping

Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Uniden R3 Extreme Long-Range Radar Laser Detector with GPS for an in-cart price of $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $271.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.13 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $11 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $75). Buy Now

Features
  • 360 degree digital signal processor
  • GPS with red light camera alerts
  • user set speed auto mute
  • K / KA false filter
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Radar Detectors Rakuten Uniden
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register