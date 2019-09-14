New
Rakuten · 44 mins ago
Uniden R3 Extreme Long-Range Radar Laser Detector
$310 w/ $53 in Rakuten points $400
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the points, that's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $68.) Buy Now

Features
  • 360 degree digital signal processor
  • GPS with red light camera alerts
  • user set speed auto mute
  • K / KA false filter
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Radar Detectors Rakuten Uniden
Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register