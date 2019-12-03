Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Uniden R3 Extreme Long-Range Radar Laser Detector
$285 w/ $62 in Rakuten Points $400
free shipping

Thanks to the $62.48 in points, that's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
Features
  • 360° digital signal processor
  • GPS with red light camera alerts
  • user set speed auto mute
  • K / KA false filter
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Radar Detectors Rakuten Uniden
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register