Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Uniden R3 Extreme Long-Range Radar Laser Detector with GPS for $319.99. Coupon code "XP45A" cuts that to $274.96. Plus, you'll bag $8.22 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw this for $3 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Lifestyle By Focus via Rakuten offers the ChefWave 12.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Dehydrator in Black for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $156 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Sign In or Register