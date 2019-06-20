New
Rakuten · 48 mins ago
$275
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Uniden R3 Extreme Long-Range Radar Laser Detector with GPS for an in-cart price of $323.50. Coupon code "XP48" cuts that to $274.97. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $55.) Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Details
Comments
Related Offers
BuyDig · 4 days ago
Uniden Super Long Range Radar Detector w/ GPS
$129
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Uniden DFR7 Super Long Range Radar Detector with GPS for $169. Coupon code "DRIVE" drops it to $129. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $26.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
Sign In or Register