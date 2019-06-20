New
Rakuten · 48 mins ago
Uniden Extreme Long-Range Radar Laser Detector with GPS
$275
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Uniden R3 Extreme Long-Range Radar Laser Detector with GPS for an in-cart price of $323.50. Coupon code "XP48" cuts that to $274.97. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $55.) Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
  • Code "XP48"
  • Expires 6/20/2019
