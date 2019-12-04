Open Offer in New Tab
Pricewaiter · 57 mins ago
Uniden Extreme Long-Range Radar Detector w/ GPS
$285 $500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Pricewaiter

Tips
  • Select Make an Offer.
  • Enter $285 as your price and click continue.
  • Wait for response confirming the price was accepted.
  • Click to checkout.
Features
  • 360° digital signal processor
  • GPS with red light camera alerts
  • user set speed auto mute
  • K / KA false filter
  • Model: R3
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
