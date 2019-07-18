New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Uniden DFR8 Super Long Range Radar Detector
$100 w/ $20 in Rakuten Points $230
free shipping

Circuit City via Rakuten offers the Uniden DFR8 Super Long Range Radar Detector for the in-cart price of $112. Coupon code "CCT12" drops it to $99.99. Plus, you'll receive around $19.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $95. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now

Features
  • full color OLED display
  • auto dim
  • voice notifications
  • 360° detection
  • K-Filter and Ka-Filter
  • Model: DFR8
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "CCT12"
  • Expires 7/18/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Radar Detectors Rakuten Uniden
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register