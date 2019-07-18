Circuit City via Rakuten offers the Uniden DFR8 Super Long Range Radar Detector for the in-cart price of $112. Coupon code "CCT12" drops it to $99.99. Plus, you'll receive around $19.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $95. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- full color OLED display
- auto dim
- voice notifications
- 360° detection
- K-Filter and Ka-Filter
- Model: DFR8
Amazon offers the Escort iX OLED Radar Laser Detector for $279.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
- 360° protection & anti-falsing technology
- voice warnings
- 2 user modes
- 5 brightness levels
- 3 operating bands
- case
- Model: 1220044-1
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
Ending today, eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Prowler ST6 17.3" Laptop Backpack in Black for $44.99. Coupon code "EBAG6" drops it to $38.99. Plus, you'll receive around $7.60 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $74 off list, $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- padded compartment accommodates most laptops up to 17.3"
- multiple interior and exterior pockets, including a tablet pocket
- water-resistant finish
- TSA checkpoint friendly
- Model: 107402-1041
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Homer Smart Series NeverWet Leather Boat Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $37.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $30.39. Plus, you'll earn $6 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34, although most charge $63 or more. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 8 to 13
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver or Space Gray for $599.99. Coupon code "BUY60" drops it to $539.99. Plus, you'll receive around $108 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and providing you use the credit, that's $218 under our mention of a new unit from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $243 under the lowest price for a new unit today.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
