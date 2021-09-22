It's 40% off the list and lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- measures 18" x 13.5" x 16"
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply code "BGUS975" to save $5. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 14 pockets
- folded size measures 16.5" x12.6" x 8.6"
- USB charging ports
That's around $1.50 off list and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4x magnification
- Ergonomic grip
Take $35 off with the 10% clip coupon and code "H5ZLQ3ZM". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Gray.
- Sold by Kingmell via Amazon.
- built-in GPS
- 4 pressure sensors
- made of non-toxic wetsuit material
- works for kids up to 6-years old
- multiple modes of notification
- app supports up to 3 guardians
- low battery notification
- universal fit for all car seats and strollers
- machine washable cover
- if guardian does not remove infant after alarm has been raised, a message w/ exact GPS coordinates is sent to all pre-programmed contacts
That's the best price we could find by $31, depending on the shipping charge to your location. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping may vary by location but starts at around $9.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Real working dual-action levers
- Sturdy hard carbon steel frame
- Rotates 360°
- Model: 513215
Save on apparel, shoes, handbags, jewelry, beauty items, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Save on thousands of styles from Christian Louboutin, Etienne Aigner, Same Edelman, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Stock and sizes may be limited.
- Pictured are the Sam Edelman Women's Packer Booties for $48.97 ($81 off)
It's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- In Heather Grey or Chalk.
It's the best price we could find by $62. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- They're available in Black / Tundra Grey.
Sign In or Register