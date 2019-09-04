Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Black Dot Print pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "WEAVE" drops that price to $7.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw these for a buck less over a week ago. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Joseph Abboud Men's Athletic Shorts in Black for $5.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $64 off list and a great price for a pair of shorts. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "LJX12564" drops that to $12. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Speedo Men's Active Flex Stretch 7.5" Hybrid Tech Swim Shorts in several colors (Dark Red pictured) for $13.03. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Clear Onix pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN2499" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $86, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Solid Roll-Up Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Dusty Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $50 and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.99. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Hakata Running Shoes in Sequoia/Medium Olive for $37.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $48 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Cirque Mountain Unisex State Hat in several styles (Minnesota Army Green/Camo pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DN799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $3 less in our April mention. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Playoff Heritage Blocked Polo Shirt in Blitz Red for $24.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $46 and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $25.99. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Playoff Stripe Polo in Black Tonal Stripe or Magma for $27.99. Plus, coupon code "DN2799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
