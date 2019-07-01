New
Proozy · 25 mins ago
2 for $25 $50
free shipping
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $24.99. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "DNSALE" to drop that to $24. With free shipping, that's $5 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen for two pairs. (It's a low now by $35.) Buy Now
- They're available in sizes S to XL.
Amazon · 5 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in sizes 32 to 40
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Lucky One Men's Multi-Pocket Shorts
$9 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Lucky One via Amazon offers its Lucky One Men's Multi-Pocket Shorts in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $18.80. Coupon code "S6FE4WLV" drops that to $9.40. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 34 to 44
eBay · 1 mo ago
Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts
$19 $60
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts for $18.59 with free shipping. That's a buck less than buying via another storefront, $41 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes 30 to 44
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts
$16 $18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) for $15.92. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
Proozy · 9 hrs ago
Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack
$40 $125
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $59.99. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that price to $40. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $9.20 per T-shirt and the best price we've seen. (It's also $14 less than you'd pay through another Proozy storefront). Buy Now
- available in sizes S to L
Proozy · 9 hrs ago
PGA Tour Men's Golf Polo
2 for $18
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the PGA Tour Men's Golf Polo in several colors (Tech Ocean Blue pictured) for $16. Add two shirts to cart for $32 and apply coupon code "DN18" to cut that to $18. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $20. (We saw single polos for $12 shipped in April.) They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Proozy · 2 days ago
Oakley Men's Valve Sunglasses
$59 $143
free shipping
Proozy offers the Oakley Men's Valve Sunglasses in several colors (Polished Black/Black Iridium pictured) for $139.99. Coupon code "DN59" cuts that price to $59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for any color by $4, although we saw them for $9 less in February. Buy Now
- 100% UV protection
New
Proozy · 26 mins ago
Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack
$20 $30
free shipping
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors (Black/Red/Grey pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $10 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes S to XL.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Kohl's · 6 days ago
Under Armour Men's Charged Escape 2 Running Shoes
$36 $90
$9 shipping
Kohl's offers the Under Armour Men's Charged Escape 2 Running Shoes in Cardinal Black for $36 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $9 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $10.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 8 to 14
Macy's · 1 day ago
Under Armour Men's Jersey Pants
$20 $40
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Under Armour Men's Jersey Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $20. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. (Most stores charge $28 or more.) Buy Now
- They're available in select sizes from L to XXL
New
Proozy · 4 mins ago
Under Armour Men's UA Tech Sportstyle T-Shirt
$13 $25
free shipping
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's UA Tech Sportstyle T-Shirt in several colors (Red pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes S to 4XL.
